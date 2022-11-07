Is Josh Uche Finally Making Long-Awaited Patriots Breakout?

“I think Josh has been pretty consistent here for a while,” Belichick said in his Monday morning video conference. “Sometimes those numbers come in bunches, or not — they could come in droughts, too. But his overall pass-rush skill is good. He’s got speed, he’s athletic and he’s developing more power and timing and execution on pass-rush games.

“He’s doing a lot of things well, doing some things better and there’s always room to improve. And it changes a little bit each week based on who’s blocking you and who the quarterback is and how you have to rush that quarterback or the protection scheme that particular team uses. But he’s done a good job of recognizing those things, and of course he’s seen more and more here over the last three years. Some of the things that maybe caught him a little bit by surprise or he wasn’t quite ready for in the past are more familiar to him now, and it’s just better decisions, better awareness, better execution.”

The Patriots also have given Uche additional responsibilities in his third pro season. After losing veteran ‘backers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins this offseason, Belichick tasked Uche with being the on-field signal-caller for New England’s pass-rush subpackage.

“He’s worked hard on that,” Belichick said. “It started in the offseason, going all the way back to after last season and into the early parts of the spring there with the offseason program. He’s been doing that for quite a while … and he’s really embraced it and worked at it to the point where I think everybody has a lot of confidence in him doing that.”

Among those with confidence in Uche: superstar edge rusher Matthew Judon, who’s on pace to break Andre Tippett’s single-season franchise record of 18 1/2 sacks and threaten J.J. Watt’s NFL record of 22 1/2. Judon also sacked Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger three times Sunday to up his league-leading season total to 11 1/2.

The Patriots’ pass rush was overly reliant on Judon last season, to the point that his home-stretch swoon derailed their entire defense. This season, they’ve been a bit deeper in that area, with defensive end Deatrich Wise enjoying a rare Year 6 breakout and Uche coming on strong of late. Six different defenders recorded at least half a sack on Ehlinger, with New England racking up nine sacks total.

Uche maintaining his recent level of play — and staying healthy, as he’s already missed two games this season — would raise the Patriots’ defensive ceiling considerably.

“I don?t know if y’all know, but Josh actually calls the plays out there when we’re on third down. So our execution is from him,” Judon said. “That’s hard for somebody that’s in Year 3 and hasn’t had that much success in the NFL, and it’s third and long and he has to make the right call, right? So for him to come out there and have a game like he had and play lights out like that, that just allows him to see what he can do in this league.”