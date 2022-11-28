Is Packers History Repeating Itself With Jordan Love-Aaron Rodgers?

Sometimes life delivers bizarre coincidences, and Packers fans saw that during “Sunday Night Football.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in the third quarter in what the team announced as an oblique injury. Jordan Love stepped in and quickly delivered a pass to rookie Christian Watson, who ran it 63 yards for a touchdown.

Love was a nice 6-for-9 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown, but Jalen Hurts and the Eagles ran for 363 rushing yards that delivered Philadelphia a 40-33 win.

What’s amazing about Love stepping in for Rodgers was the incredible circumstance in which it happened. On Nov. 29, 2007, Rodgers came on to replace an injured Brett Favre against a one-loss NFC East team, the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, Love came on to replace an injured Rodgers against the one-loss Eagles, according to The 33rd Team. Both QBs were in their third years when filling in for their veteran teammate.

The loss puts the Packers at 4-8, and Rodgers, 38, had been dealing with a thumb injury for the majority of the season. Green Bay is three games behind the Washington Commanders for the final NFC wild card spot and have a winnable Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

It’s not known if head coach Matt LaFleur will make a change at quarterback, but for a brief period, Packers fans got a glimpse of what life after Rodgers could look like.