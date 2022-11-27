Jacob deGrom Rumors: This Team Is ‘Big Threat’ To Sign Pitcher

If the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes turn into a bidding war, the Mets might be in trouble.

New York is in jeopardy of losing its superstar right-hander this offseason, as deGrom is one of the best starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner reportedly is looking to become baseball’s highest-paid pitcher, a label the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason when they signed him to a three-year, $130 million deal.

A high price tag on deGrom surely isn’t something that is going to intimidate or spook Steve Cohen and company. But as the New York Post’s Greg Joyce reported in a column published Sunday, New York might not be the only team willing to spend big on deGrom.

“The Rangers are seen as one of the Mets’ biggest threats for deGrom,” Joyce wrote. “Texas needs to upgrade its rotation a year after shelling out big contracts to infielders Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million). But the Rangers could also be in play for Carlos Rodon, the 29-year-old left-hander who would be a strong backup option for the Mets if deGrom signs elsewhere.”

The Mets also might have a backup plan if they aren’t able to land deGrom. Ending up in Queens reportedly is a “prominent possibility” for 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander.