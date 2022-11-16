Jacoby Brissett Responds To Deshaun Watson’s Practice Return

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett — serving as the starter through the first nine games of the 2022-23 campaign — wasn’t the only signal caller in attendance at practice on Wednesday.

Go-to quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is set to be sidelined for two more games before the end of his 11-game suspension, was in attendance alongside Browns teammates during practice. Having not made a start since Jan. 3, 2021 against the Tennessee Titans, Watson is eligible to return against his former team, the Houston Texans, on Dec. 4.

However, with Watson nearing his debut as Cleveland’s starter, Brissett isn’t worried about anything beyond his control, offering his confidence for Sunday’s upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

“That’s not my job to balance it,” Brissett said before practice, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s coach’s job to balance how he splits things up and stuff like that. I just have to go out there and prepare like I always prepare. Do my job and then control what I can control. That’s something I can’t control, and I’m honestly not trying to.”

In his debut season with the Browns, Brissett has totaled 181 competitions off 290 attempts — his most since 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts — while throwing for 2,074 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

In three previous career games against the Bills, Brissett has thrown just one touchdown, averaging 13 completions and 22.3 attempts with 110.8 yards.

“I feel confident that I’ll be more than fine going into the game,” Brissett said.