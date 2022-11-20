James White Tweets To David Andrews After Patriots Center’s Injury

Unfortunately for David Andrews and the Patriots, the veteran center’s return to the field Sunday was not triumphant.

Andrews, who missed New England’s last two games due to a concussion, was back in the fold for Week 11, marking the first time the Patriots started a game with a fully healthy offense since Week 2. But late in the first quarter of the all-important matchup with the New York Jets, Andrews exited the contest due to a thigh injury and quickly was brought to the locker room. The seventh-year pro slammed his helmet in frustration after sustaining the injury and needed assistance from Patriots staffers to exit the field.

New England’s unfortunate development prompted a tweet from former running back James White, who let his longtime teammate know that he was praying for him.

The Patriots officially listed Andrews as questionable to return following the injury, but considering the 30-year-old wasn’t putting any weight on his banged-up leg, his prospects for re-entering the divisional matchup appeared to be very slim. James Ferentz, who’s been with New England since 2017, replaced Andrews at center.

And to make matters worse for the Patriots, Andrews wasn’t the only Patriots O-lineman who was injured in the early goings of Sunday’s game. Isaiah Wynn, whose struggles this season have been well-documented, hurt his foot and was also downgraded to out against the Jets.