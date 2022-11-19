Jaylen Brown Confident In Joe Mazzulla’s Timeout Strategies

Some may question Joe Mazzulla and his unconventional ways of handling timeouts during Celtics games.

Jaylen Brown is not one of them.

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled within six in the fourth quarter against Boston thanks to a 7-0 run. The momentum was on the Pelicans’ side as they made a push for the lead and it seemed like a perfect time for Mazzulla to call a timeout to give the Celtics a breather.

But the timeout never came and the C’s went on to win their ninth straight game.

Mazzulla explained his strategies after the game and Brown also was asked about it.

“I think so at times it’s good,” Jaylen Brown told reporters, as transcribed by MassLive. “It challenges us for not only the situation at hand in front of us but to be better down the line. We’ve been in the NBA long enough to know how to get to our spots and how to correct some of our mistakes. We have a poised team so that’s a lot of trust from our head coach that he instills in our players and us to figure it out. To be honest, that’s what you want as a player. You want that relationship with your head coach that he’ll trust you out there that you’ll figure it out. For the most part, we have this year. We just have to keep it up and set our bar at a higher standard.”

It’s clear Mazzulla’s ways are working as showcased by the Celtics’ 13-3 record.