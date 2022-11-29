Jaylen Brown Questionable For Celtics Game Against Heat

The NBA-best Boston Celtics might need to figure it out again without the assistance of Jaylen Brown.

After the Celtics made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets in their dominant 140-105 showing on Monday, Boston could need a similar unsung hero-like performance from the secondary unit with Brown — due to neck stiffness — listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Aside from Danillo Gallinari and Robert Williams, Brown was the only Celtic listed on Tuesday’s injury report for a short-term injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Miami:



Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) – QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 29, 2022

During Boston’s first matchup against the Heat — on Oct. 21 — Brown scored 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field en route to a 111-104 Celtics victory.

Through 19 games played this season, Brown has averaged 26.1 points with 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Celtics and Heat will take the floor at TD Garden in consecutive games this week, the second on Friday. Tipoff on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.