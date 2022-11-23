Jets Benching Zach Wilson For Week 12 Game Vs. Bears

It appears Zach Wilson won’t help the Jets get back in the win column this weekend.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Mike White will be the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wilson will be inactive for the Week 12 game, paving the way for veteran Joe Flacco to serve as White’s backup.

Coach Saleh announces that QB Mike White will start Sunday vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/JiXTlWKu2r — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier Wednesday that a team meeting was held where the Jets were informed of the change.

“During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted Wednesday. “Wilson ? who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats ? is being benched.”

Wilson has four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 55% of his passes for 1,279 yards this season. He didn’t have his best performance against the New England Patriots and refused to take an ounce of accountability after the walk-off loss, which reportedly didn’t sit well with his teammates.

Wilson also caught heat from several others for how he handled the loss.