Jets Fans Praise Accountable Special Teamer, Slam Zach Wilson

The New York Jets put together a pitiful performance on the field against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It paled in comparison, however, to the performance their quarterback put forth off the field, following the game.

New York’s defense played well, holding New England to three points and just 297 yards on offense. The offense and special teams could not say the same, as the Jets offense finished with 103 total yards — including just two in the entire second half — and were a pitiful 3-for-14 on third down, while the special teams unit gave up an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute to hand the game away to the Patriots.

Despite clearly letting his defense down, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was defiant in admitting blame, and brushed off many of the questions he was asked following the loss. New York special teams captain Justin Hardee took a different approach.

“I got triple teamed, and they were triple teaming me the whole game,” Hardee said, per team-provided transcript. “I’m not making that as an excuse because I beat the triple team today. But they got a good block, they got a good block, they were out front. I tried to chase him down, I obviously wasn’t close enough. I tried to track him down, and I got hit. Whether it was on the side or in the back it wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t up to my standards, it wasn’t up to the Jets standards. I put it on me. I’ll go and work harder, go in the film room more. To do whatever I can to make this team better. To make the special teams group better. It’s not all on me, it’s eleven guys on the field. But me being the captain, I’m always going to point the finger at me first.

“However we lost, it was crushing because we lost that way. We still have seven games left, a lot of football. So it was one game, we’ve got to move on, stay positive, keep our momentum moving and get ready for Chicago. That’s out only worry right now is Chicago. This game is over with, we’ll come in tomorrow, get the corrections, all the tough love, and move on.”

The stark contrast in answers from Wilson, a first-round pick who was selected to be the leader of a franchise, and Hardee, a former undrafted free agent who has built a name for himself in the least-publicized aspect of a football team, struck a nerve with Jets fans.

Wilson will surely be the subject of much scrutiny this week as the Jets prepare to host the Chicago Bears in Week 12.