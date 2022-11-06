Jets Kicker Goes Full Charlie Brown On Embarrassing Opening Kickoff

Braden Mann went full Charlie Brown Sunday. As an NFL kicker, you don’t ever want to go full Charlie Brown.

Mann got Gang Green off to the most embarrassing start in Week 9 against the Bills when he faceplanted after (barely) connecting on the opening kickoff, allowing Buffalo to start its opening possession at its own 45-yard line at MetLife Stadium.

Fortunately for the Jets, there was no harm done as Bills quarterback Josh Allen uncharacteristically threw an interception in the red area to give the Jets the ball back.

The opening kickoff, to no surprise, prompted quite the reaction on Twitter with many tearing into Mann for the humorous blunder.

The Bills entered the Week 9 game as a double-digit betting favorite, and certainly don’t need any additional help from the Jets in order to pull out a victory.