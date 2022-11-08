Jets Likely Will Be Without Key Defender For Patriots Rematch

The Jets reportedly will be shorthanded on their defensive line when they visit the Patriots in Week 11.

New York defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow in last Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Rankins is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks due to the injury, meaning he almost certainly won’t be available for the Nov. 20 game at Gillette Stadium.

Rankins isn’t as good as fellow defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but he’s a very good player in his own right. The 2016 first-round pick had three tackles, including two run stops, and two quarterback pressures in his team’s Week 8 home loss to the Patriots, according to Pro Football Focus. Rankins also currently ranks as PFF’s 17th-best interior defender.

The Jets also will be without the services of pass-rusher Jacob Martin, whom they moved to the Denver Broncos before last Tuesday’s trade deadline. Martin sacked Mac Jones once during the first Patriots-Jets game.

The importance of the Week 11 rematch between New York and New England can’t be understated. The Jets are 6-3 and in second place in the AFC East, while the last-place Patriots are 5-4 but can shoot up the standings with a post-bye victory.