Jets Player Likes Tweet Criticizing Zach Wilson, Praising Josh Allen

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Zach Wilson hurt the Jets’ chances of beating the Patriots on Sunday.

Wilson was lousy in the division rivals’ first meeting of the 2022 NFL season, throwing three interceptions in New York’s Week 8 home loss to New England. But the sophomore quarterback was even worse in the Week 11 series finale, completing only nine of 22 pass attempts for 77 (!) yards in the Jets’ 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Gang Green’s second loss to the Patriots in four weeks, coupled with some other happenings around the AFC, removed New York from the conference’s playoff picture for the time being.

Despite a total dud in a high-pressure spot, Wilson refused to hold himself accountable after Sunday’s game. This evidently didn’t sit well with Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who “liked” a tweet that criticized Wilson for his failed leadership. To make the optics look even worse for New York, the same post praised Bills quarterback Josh Allen for how he handled himself following Buffalo’s Week 9 road loss to the Jets.

You can check out Frankin-Myers’ Twitter activity here.

To put it simply, New York isn’t going anywhere if Wilson plays the way he did over the past month against New England. The 23-year-old needs to acknowledge that and make necessary changes beginning Sunday when the Jets host the 3-8 Chicago Bears, who might not have Justin Fields at their disposal in Week 12.