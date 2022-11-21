Jets Rookie Has Explosive Reaction To Pitiful Performance Vs. Patriots

The New York Jets dropped a heartbreaker in New England on Sunday, watching Patriots rookie Marcus Jones literally run away with a game they had more than enough opportunities to win.

Among the biggest storylines to come out of the game, other than the final-second return, was the complete ineptitude put on display by both offenses. The Patriots were bad, scoring just three total points and converting on just one of three field goal attempts. They did, however, put up over 300 total yards of offense, something the Jets could not claim. New York finished with 103 total yards of offense, gaining a total of two (2!) in the entire second half.

Understandably, the Jets were not happy following the loss, with rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson going on an explosive rant following the game.

“This (expletive) is not ok. Straight up, it is not ok. How many total yards did we have? That (expletive) is not going to fly,” Wilson said, per NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “We got the dudes. It’s time to be consistent. It’s time to win the games we should win. It is unacceptable. No one wants to feel like this but that’s not enough. You’ve got to do something about it. I feel this is a wake up for some of the people in the facility. For us in the facility to get on our details. All of us.

“I’m gonna call it like it is. We gotta get better in the passing game if we wanna be at where we wanna be at. We know we can be there. That’s the most frustrating part. We ain’t gotta be in the games like this. They didn’t even score on offense and we lost the game. This (expletive) is sorry. We out there looking sorry, man. We know that we’re not sorry. So that’s why it really hurts. We know we’re better than that. We can do more.”

The Jets rookie didn’t leave without providing his opinion on a potential fix to their woes.

“Honestly, I feel like they got to put more trust in the receiver room. I feel like we can go up and make plays and do things. I don’t know if everyone feels that way but hopefully by the time we get around next week, everyone feels that way.”