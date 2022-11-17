Jets’ Zach Wilson Defends Emotional Comments Made After Patriots Loss

The New England Patriots and New York Jets will face off in a critical AFC East matchup Sunday.

Before the two teams take the field, it has come time for players to answer questions regarding their last matchup. That’s not so great news for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson, after throwing three interceptions and suffering his second career loss to the Patriots, had plenty to say following New England and New York’s Week 9 matchup, making note of the fact that a rematch was right around the corner. Some even went as far as to call those comments “bulletin-board material.” On Thursday, Wilson was asked if he regretted the comments, but the 23-year-old didn’t bite on the opportunity to walk them back.

“I thought they were good emotions,” Wilson said, per SNY Jets. “I was frustrated and I still believe nobody outside this building knows what they’re talking about.”

Those are some pretty big words, especially for a quarterback who has combined to throw just two touchdowns and seven interceptions in three career starts against New England. Wilson, however, has every right to be playing with confidence, as he has led the Jets to a 5-3 record and second place in the AFC East.

No one, including the Patriots, expects Wilson to continue his downward trajectory in New England. That being said, the bar is very low.