Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange

A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it.

The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.

But that wasn’t the only fracas to occur. Orange coach Jim Boeheim then got into a testy postgame exchange on the court with Bulldogs coach Jared Grasso following Bryant pulling off a last-second upset win, 73-72, inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

The 78-year-old Boeheim aired out his frustrations at the end of his postgame press conference, giving his side of the situation while calling out Grasso.

“His players didn’t come and shake hands. They ran off the court, two or three of them,” Boeheim told reporters, per team-provided video. “I don’t know why you would do that. We lost and we shook hands. That’s what you do, win or lose. That’s what you do.”

Boeheim didn’t stop there as he ripped Grasso more for the coach’s reaction.

“He gave me a sarcastic apology, which fits him,” Boeheim said. “It really wasn’t an apology that’s why I didn’t really accept it. He said he apologized, it wasn’t that kind of apology.”