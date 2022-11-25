Jim Montgomery Used NHL History As Motivation For Bruins

BOSTON — The Bruins had a chance to make NHL history Friday afternoon at TD Garden, and for a little while it looked a tad bleak.

Boston completed the comeback, however, and earned a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to two goals from David Krejci and a rocket from David Pastrnak in overtime.

The win marked the 18th of the season for the Bruins and their 12th on home ice. Boston is 12-0-0 in front of its home crowd, which set a new NHL record.

The Bruins were down 2-1 heading into the third period, and head coach Jim Montgomery had a message for his team about having the record on the line.

“It felt awesome. We talked about it after the second going into the third,” Montgomery said after the game. “There’s been a lot of great teams in this league and you’re able to set a precedent and break a record. It’s pretty special. It doesn’t happen if those guys don’t believe in themselves like they do.”

Some may see it as a jinx to talk about something so sacred, but Montgomery didn’t seem to care too much about superstitions when it comes to using it to get the Bruins on the right track.