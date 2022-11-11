Joe Mazzulla Provides Injury Update On Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon

When the Boston Celtics ruled out Malcolm Brogdon for Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to right hamstring tightness, it wasn’t seen as a serious injury that would cause the veteran point guard to miss a lot of time.

And Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed that sentiment prior to taking on the Nuggets.

“Just day-to-day. Just playing it by how he goes each day,” Mazzulla told reporters, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. “He seems to be comfortable with his rehab and he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

That’s certainly good news for the Celtics and Brogdon, who has a history of injuries that has limited his playing time throughout his career.

While the Celtics have the talent to overcome an injury to Brogdon, the seventh-year pro has made an immediate impact as a bench catalyst in his first season with the franchise. Brogdon is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the season.

Even though Mazzulla gave a very optimistic update on Brogdon, his health still bears monitoring as a hamstring injury is one that could linger or easily be aggravated. It’s unclear if Brogdon will be available to play Saturday when the Celtics travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons in the second game of a back-to-back for Boston.

With Brogdon out against the Nuggets, it could open up an opportunity for Payton Pritchard. The third-year guard has rarely played this season, registering seven DNP-coach’s decisions through the first 11 games.