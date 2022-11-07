Joey Logano Edges Out Ross Chastain To Win NASCAR Cup Series Title

Joey Logano took home his second NASCAR Cup Series title at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

The Team Penske driver beat out fellow Championship 4 driver Ross Chastain, who finished third but found himself in controversy with Chase Elliott on Lap 200.

The Trackhouse Racing driver made contact with the Hendrick Motorsports driver, which made the latter spin out and fall behind in the race. NASCAR Cup Series favorite Elliott finished 28th.

Another look at the contact between Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain.



What do you think, fans?



Christopher Bell fought with Logano and Chastain for the championship lead but ultimately finished 10th on Sunday. Logano earned pole and his fourth victory of the season after leading for the majority of the race and taking the final lead on Lap 283.

“We did,” Logano said after the race, per NASCAR video. “We’re champions, again, yes.”