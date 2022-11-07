Joey Logano Edges Out Ross Chastain To Win NASCAR Cup Series Title

Joey Logano took home his second NASCAR Cup Series title at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.
The Team Penske driver beat out fellow Championship 4 driver Ross Chastain, who finished third but found himself in controversy with Chase Elliott on Lap 200.
The Trackhouse Racing driver made contact with the Hendrick Motorsports driver, which made the latter spin out and fall behind in the race. NASCAR Cup Series favorite Elliott finished 28th.
Christopher Bell fought with Logano and Chastain for the championship lead but ultimately finished 10th on Sunday. Logano earned pole and his fourth victory of the season after leading for the majority of the race and taking the final lead on Lap 283.
“We did,” Logano said after the race, per NASCAR video. “We’re champions, again, yes.”
The 32-year-old’s win Sunday was his third career victory at Phoenix. Despite not being a popular pick to take the NASCAR Cup Series title, the victory was never in doubt for Logano.
“No, I knew going into this thing that we were going to win the championship,” Logano told NBC Sports, per Twitter video. “I told the guys we were the favorite from Daytona, and we truly believed that’s the difference. It’s like I said, I had a good team with a bunch of confidence, and we had all the reason in the world to be confident. I said, ‘I was never truly this ready for a championship race, and we did it, man. I can’t believe it.”
Sunday concluded the 2022 NASCAR season, and the 2023 season will kick off at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5.