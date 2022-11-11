Josh Allen Injury Update: All Signs Suggest Bills QB Unlikely To Play

It’s getting more and more difficult to envision Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen taking the field when Buffalo hosts the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 10 matchup Sunday.

Allen was not seen during the media-allowed portion of practice Friday, according to multiple reports. It would mark a third straight day Allen was not in attendance due to an elbow injury he suffered in the Bills’ surprising Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning the team is taking Allen’s status “one hour at a time.”

“Today we’re going to literally take it one hour at a time and see how things go through the course of today and then go from there,” McDermott said during a radio interview, per Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino.

Oddsmakers have paid close attention to Allen’s injury status throughout the week. Buffalo, which opened as a 7.5-point favorite entering the Week 10 game, was listed as a 3.5-point home favorite as of Friday afternoon, according to the consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.