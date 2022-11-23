Julian Edelman Opens Up About Nearly Leaving Patriots In New Doc

Julian Edelman won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, becoming one of the most prolific receivers in NFL postseason history in the process.

But the future Patriots Hall of Famer nearly left New England title-less and discouraged before the 2013 season.

In “Julian Edelman: A Football Life,” which premieres Friday night at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, the retired wide receiver reflects on how New England’s decision to sign Danny Amendola after letting Wes Welker walk in free agency nearly caused him to spurn the Patriots and sign with the New York Giants.

“I was hurt,” Edelman said. “I did everything Coach (Bill Belichick) said, gave four years of my life, and then (the Patriots sign Amendola). I’m not going to lie, I was pissed off. I was like, ‘Dude, you’re coming to take my keys to the Cadillac?’ Dog, what’s going on? I’m over here on a minimum deal. This guy’s getting $34 mil?”

The Patriots signed Amendola to a five-year, $28.5 million contract to replace Welker, who’d been their top slot receiver for the previous six seasons. With Welker — one of the greatest slots in NFL history — above him on the depth chart, Edelman had caught just 69 passes over the first four years of his career, including a mere 11 total between the 2010 and 2011 campaigns.

Still, he believed that he, not Amendola, deserved to succeed Welker.

“Looking back on it, I had nothing,” Edelman said. “I (had done) nothing in the league. But as a kid, as a young guy, experiencing that for the first time, I was like, ‘(Expletive) Belichick. (Expletive) the Patriots. I hate everyone here. How are you going to do this to me?’ I took a visit to the New York Giants, and they offered me a contract.”