Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious, Honest Answer After 45-Point Nets Outing

Kevin Durant has all the confidence in the world, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t as one of the NBA’s best.

The 12-time NBA All-Star has backed up his play this season despite the struggles of the Brooklyn Nets so far this season. Durant was averaging 29.3 points heading into Monday’s tilt with the Orlando Magic and seemingly was doing all in his power to get the win as he scored 45 points shooting 19-of-24 from the field to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. The Nets forward earned 19 of his points in a dominating third quarter.

After the game, Durant was asked by YES Network’s Justin Shackil about his performance and when he knows he’s in a rhythm like he was against the Magic.

“When I wake up,” Durant stated with a grin one his face, per NBA video.

Hard to argue with Durant when he’s playing like this. It’s been no secret how frustrated the Nets superstar has been with his team’s performance this season as he knows he’s doing what he can to set an example for long-term success.

The Nets, now sitting at 11-11 on the season, take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and the Toronto Raptors on Friday before going head-to-head with the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Sunday night.