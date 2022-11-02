Kyrie Irving Walks Back Anti-Semitic Posts In Statement, To Make Donation

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become an agent of chaos in recent years, choosing to do and say things that will draw a reaction out of the masses.

But it looks as though even Irving realized he went too far this time around.

Irving recently shared a link to his Twitter and Instagram pages promoting an Amazon link for a 2018 film titled, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The post caused controversy as the film reportedly is filled with anti-Semitic disinformation. In the days following, the Nets released statements condemning the posts, while fellow controversy magnet Ye, aka Kanye West, shared his support for the guard in posts of his own to social media. When the 30-year-old got into a heated exchange about the posts, Brooklyn decided to remove him from postgame press conferences all together.

After dealing with that firestorm, it came time for the Nets and Irving to apologize, with the two parties joining the Anti-Defamation League to release a statement and announce $1 million worth of donations “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities,” split between Brooklyn and the All-NBA guard.

“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility,” Irving said in the joint statement. “I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

Though the NBA and NBPA each released statements condemning the posts, many called for more out of them, wanting Irving to be punished for his dangerous promotion. It doesn’t appear as though that will happen any time soon, as the Nets star will get away with paying off an irresponsible decision. The more things change, the more they stay the same.