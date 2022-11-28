Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic

Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media.

A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.

Jackson eventually snapped back and called out doubters who “never smelt a football field.” The QB’s tweet, which ultimately was deleted, also included a vulgar phrase.

You can see the exchange here.

The surprising loss dropped the Ravens to 7-4 on the season, but they still are in a good spot as the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture as of Monday. Baltimore should be able to get back in the win column Sunday when it hosts the 3-8 Denver Broncos.