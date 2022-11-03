Bruins Injuries: Discouraging Jeremy Swayman, Derek Forbort Updates

The Bruins are on a torrid stretch to begin the season but were delivered two big blows Tuesday night.

Boston made the improbable comeback and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime at PPG Paints Arena, but it didn’t come without cost.

Derek Forbort registered just 5:03 of ice time before being ruled out with an upper-body injury. He was not on the ice for Thursday’s practice in New York, and neither was Jeremy Swayman, who was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron after relieving the struggling Linus Ullmark.

Swayman also wasn’t present at Madison Square Garden, and both are already back in Boston.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters they’re both week-to-week and returned to Boston for further evaluation. Montgomery added they expect more of an update on Forbort later Thursday.

It’s a less-than-ideal situation for Boston. Forbort has been incredibly productive on the blue line while Swayman was just beginning to find his groove.

The Bruins’ schedule doesn’t feature many back-to-back games, nor is there a lot of long travel, so Ullmark — who’s undefeated to start the year — could see a heavier workload while Swayman is out. Boston did recall Keith Kinkaid from Providence on Wednesday, so he’s likely to get some action between the pipes, as well.