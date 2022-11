Linus Ullmark has matched a franchise-best mark through his first eight starts.

Ullmark is 8-0-0 through his first eight starts, matching Tim Thomas for the best start in franchise history from a netminder.

The Boston Bruins head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs for the first time this season Saturday night looking to keep up their quality play.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.