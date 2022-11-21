Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return

Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday.

New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.

“Atta boy, Jets!” Zolak yelled during 98.5 The Sports Hub’s broadcast. “You weren’t ready for primetime. Get your busses started. Get on the plane. See you back in New York.”

Take a listen:

LISTEN: @BobSocci and @scottzolak with the call of Marcus Jones? Game Winning Punt Return pic.twitter.com/ovW31lN347 — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) November 20, 2022

The Patriots also shared a clip of the call while including a video of Zolak. Conveniently, their clip omits Zolak’s remarks on the Jets.

Start your week off with some Zo ? pic.twitter.com/OW5iT1LotB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 21, 2022

Obviously, New York’s radio call of Jones’ touchdown sounded much different. You can click here to listen to play-by-play voice Bob Wischusen and color commentator Marty Lyons react to the play.