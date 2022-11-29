Manchester United Reportedly Open To Christian Pulisic Loan Move

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United, the Premier League club could seek out a United States soccer star as a replacement.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement last Tuesday due to the 37-year-old’s internal tensions with the club.

Manchester United reportedly is open to a loan move for Christian Pulisic, sources told ESPN’s Mark Ogden. The 24-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea when the January transfer window opens.

“United, Newcastle and Arsenal have all been made aware of Pulisic’s likely availability when the transfer window opens, and sources told ESPN the player’s representatives are keen to find him a new club four years after he signed for Chelsea in a £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund,” Ogden wrote Sunday.

Pulisic has been the marquee name for Team USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the forward has struggled to earn consistent minutes at Chelsea, partially due to injuries. He has only started three matches this Premier League season, and it’s clear Pulisic is behind Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in Graham Potter’s squad.

This would not be the first time United have expressed interest in the U.S. star. The Red Devils inquired about his availability for a loan move in August, but a deal failed to occur.

A loan move would help Pulisic earn more playing time for a team that sits sixth in the Premier League table during the World Cup break — three spots ahead of Chelsea.