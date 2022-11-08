Marcus Jones Not As ‘Crazy’ As Previous Patriots Punt Returners, Captain Says

It’s far too early to confidently say Marcus Jones will be the Patriots’ next great return man. But the rookie is off to a promising start.

Since taking over as New England’s primary kick returner in Week 3 and top punt returner in Week 4, the rookie cornerback has emerged as an asset in both roles. Among players with at least 20 return attempts, Jones ranks first in kick-return average (24.3) and fourth in yards per punt return (13.4) heading into the Patriots’ Week 10 bye.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater has spoken of Jones, saying after Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts that he’s “not playing like a rookie.” Slater sees similarities between the third-round draft pick and previous return-game standouts like Julian Edelman, Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and Gunner Olszewski — but one notable difference, as well.

“Marcus, he’s just not afraid,” Slater said Monday in a video conference. “Julian, Wes and Danny I would all say were just flat-out crazy. Marcus, not as crazy as them. But they all didn’t have any fear, and I think that’s a big part of the reason all those guys (had success). And I’ll add Gunner to that list; he’s crazy, too. They don’t have any fear, and they want to take chances — within reason — to try to make plays. I’ve been very fortunate blocking for good returners every year I’ve played here.”

Jones’ first true big-play return came during the Patriots’ Week 8 win over the New York Jets, with a punishing block by Jabrill Peppers springing him for 32 yards. He added two more against Indianapolis, gaining 23 yards on one punt return and 32 on one kickoff.

A certain mentality is required to excel on kick and especially punt returns — Amendola once compared the latter to playing in traffic on a highway — and Slater sees that from Jones.

“I would say the common thread that all those guys have shared is they’re all daredevils, right?” Slater said. “They don’t have any fear. When gunners are bearing down at you, full speed trying to take their heads off, they remain cool and calm under pressure. (Jones) certainly has that, and he has a great deal of confidence that the first guy down there is not going to tackle him, and usually that’s the case. But I think that’s a mental thing.