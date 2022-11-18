Massive Offer For Aaron Judge’s Record Home Run Ball Rejected

Once Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run flew into the stands on the road against the Texas Rangers, the baseball had a massive price tag attached to it.

Cory Youmans, a 35-year-old from Dallas, was the lucky recipient to catch the ball, and he’s set to take the piece of Major League Baseball history to auction even after receiving a multi-million dollar offer for it, according to ESPN.

“We’ve already had an offer for $3 million,” Youmans’ attorney Dave Baron told ESPN. “Talking to the auction people, they don’t really commit to a number, but they said it just could be significantly higher based on New York, the New York fan base and how crazy it could get at an auction.”

Prior to that, Youmans declined a $2 million offer by the president of Memory Lane Inc. JP Cohen in early October, but Youmans is intent on letting the highest bidder take home the ball.

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it,” Youmans told ESPN. “As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it and what they do with it.”

The record price for a baseball at an auction is $3.05 million for Mark McGwire’s then-record 70th home run, which came in the 1998 season, per ESPN.

Judge probably has bigger things on his mind, like his free agency, than what ends up happening with the ball. After hitting the monumental round-tripper, Judge said he wasn’t upset the ball wasn’t returned to him.