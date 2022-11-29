Matthew Judon Leading Pro Bowl Vote; Can He Avoid December Dropoff?

The NFL released its first batch of Pro Bowl voting totals Monday, and one New England Patriots player sits atop his respective position group.

Matthew Judon led all AFC outside linebackers in fan votes with 61,617, with Micah Parsons pacing the NFC with 63,612.

Judon’s prominent place in those rankings is no surprise. A Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, he’s in the midst of a career year, already setting a career high in sacks with 13 with six games still to play. The 30-year-old leads the NFL in that category — Parsons is second with 12 — and ranks third in quarterback hits (23), tied for eighth in tackles for loss (11) and fifth in total pressures (50), as tallied by Pro Football Focus.

Judon has been the best player on a Patriots defense that ranks among the NFL’s best. The lingering question, however, is whether he can maintain that production over the course of a full season. He couldn’t in 2021, registering no sacks and just one QB hit over the final five games as the Patriots collapsed down the stretch.

The Patriots have taken steps to preserve Judon for the most important portion of the season. His defensive snap rate is down 5% (from 81% to 76%), and he hasn’t played a snap on special teams since Week 2 after logging 115 snaps in the kicking game a year ago. Judon said last month that he’d need to remain healthy and well-conditioned to avoid another late-season swoon, and he offered a positive update on his current status when speaking with reporters Monday.

Judon also believes he performed well in last Thursday’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota despite failing to record a sack on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.