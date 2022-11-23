Melvin Gordon Channels O.J. Simpson In Farewell Post To Broncos

It seems Melvin Gordon couldn’t leave the Denver Broncos behind fast enough.
The Broncos waived the disgruntled running back Monday after two-plus seasons with the organization. Gordon took to his Instagram on Tuesday to post a farewell message to the franchise, but it was far from the sentimental variety.
Instead, Gordon photoshopped himself as O.J. Simpson driving the infamous white Ford Bronco with police cars chasing in the background, which occurred on June 17, 1994. If that wasn’t shocking enough, Gordon called out Broncos fans in the caption of the picture. You can check out the post here, courtesy of DNVR’s Zac Stevens.
“Hahaha boy y’all fans was hell lmfaooo,” Gordon wrote as the caption. “Thank y’all too broncos country. Let’s at least laugh on the way out.”
That’s certainly a doozy of a post from the 29-year-old Gordon and quite the way to leave a franchise behind.
Gordon wasn’t happy with his role on the Broncos this season, which led to a meeting with Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett after a Week 6 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gordon, a 2015 first-round pick, totaled 90 carries for 338 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games on the year while also recording 25 receptions for 223 yards.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Gordon cleared waivers making him a free agent, but it wouldn’t be all that surprising if his bizarre behavior upon his exit from the Broncos keeps him without a team for a while.