Melvin Gordon Channels O.J. Simpson In Farewell Post To Broncos

It seems Melvin Gordon couldn’t leave the Denver Broncos behind fast enough.

The Broncos waived the disgruntled running back Monday after two-plus seasons with the organization. Gordon took to his Instagram on Tuesday to post a farewell message to the franchise, but it was far from the sentimental variety.

Instead, Gordon photoshopped himself as O.J. Simpson driving the infamous white Ford Bronco with police cars chasing in the background, which occurred on June 17, 1994. If that wasn’t shocking enough, Gordon called out Broncos fans in the caption of the picture. You can check out the post here, courtesy of DNVR’s Zac Stevens.

“Hahaha boy y’all fans was hell lmfaooo,” Gordon wrote as the caption. “Thank y’all too broncos country. Let’s at least laugh on the way out.”

Melvin Gordon?s farewell post to Broncos Country via his IG: pic.twitter.com/z8YES9wR1l — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 22, 2022

That’s certainly a doozy of a post from the 29-year-old Gordon and quite the way to leave a franchise behind.

Gordon wasn’t happy with his role on the Broncos this season, which led to a meeting with Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett after a Week 6 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.