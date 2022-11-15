Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks

The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind.

Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.

The Texas Rangers are believed to be serious suitors for deGrom’s services, and the Mets front office will have to decide whether or not they want to get in a bidding war for the 34-year-old.

New York reportedly are considering a run at free agent Justin Verlander and Japanese ace Kodai Senga, according to Major League Baseball insider Andy Martino of SNY. Verlander is coming off a World Series victory run with the Houston Astros, and Senga has expressed interest to play in the United States in a big market. The 29-year-old reportedly is meeting with U.S. clubs, including New York.

Martino notes the Mets front office must decide if they are comfortable with a 40-year-year Verlander, who put up numbers that make him the favorite to win the Cy Young, or a 34-year-old deGrom, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons.

New York has the money to spend, which is why they are rumored to be on a run for Yankees star Aaron Judge and why it signed closer Edwin Díaz to a record-setting contract for a relief pitcher. But deciding who should be one of its top pitchers for 2023 will be a tough task.

As for Senga, Mets general manager Billy Eppler has an edge when it comes to scouting high-end Japanese talent. During his time with the Los Angeles Angels, he signed Shohei Ohtani, so he will have an advantage when it comes to the reputation side of things.