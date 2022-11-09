Micah Parsons Joins Cowboys’ Recruitment Effort For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys are not being shy in their recruitment effort for NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons on Tuesday night provided the latest example of such with his Twitter pitch to the 30-year-old wide receiver.
“Man obj talk to me !!” Parsons quote-tweeted on a photoshop of Beckham in a Cowboys jersey, tagging Beckham in his post. “let’s do this (expletive)!!!”
Beckham responded, in part: “… U know all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win …”
Parsons later responded to another tweet in which Beckham acknowledged the Kansas City Chiefs also were a potential destination.
“Defense wins championships!!” Parsons quote-tweeted. “Don’t forget who ended that super bowl last year!! We head hunters over here!!”
The Defensive Player of the Year nominee isn’t the only representative of the Cowboys to speak out about the organization’s interest in Beckham. Dallas owner Jerry Jones is salivating at the opportunity to add Beckham, already visualizing how he would look with the Cowboys’ star on his helmet.
“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday during a radio interview.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday also praised Beckham while sharing his respect for the player.
Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer hinted the Cowboys are a potential landing spot for Beckham after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Beckham is “firmly” on Dallas’ radar. Beckham also indicated the Cowboys are on his personal list of potential landing spots, leading the team to be the betting favorite in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Of course, the Cowboys aren’t alone in the pursuit with Glazer of the belief it could turn into a “bidding war” for OBJ’s services. The Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams also have been involved in speculation for Beckham.
The 6-2 Cowboys travel to the Green Bay Packers for a Week 10 game Sunday, regardless of whether Beckham’s next team has been made official.