Micah Parsons Joins Cowboys’ Recruitment Effort For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys are not being shy in their recruitment effort for NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons on Tuesday night provided the latest example of such with his Twitter pitch to the 30-year-old wide receiver.

“Man obj talk to me !!” Parsons quote-tweeted on a photoshop of Beckham in a Cowboys jersey, tagging Beckham in his post. “let’s do this (expletive)!!!”

Beckham responded, in part: “… U know all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win …”

Lolol sheeeed u tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win? wheeerever I go — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 8, 2022

Parsons later responded to another tweet in which Beckham acknowledged the Kansas City Chiefs also were a potential destination.

“Defense wins championships!!” Parsons quote-tweeted. “Don’t forget who ended that super bowl last year!! We head hunters over here!!”