Micah Parsons Quick To Recruit Odell Beckham Jr. After Big Cowboys Win

Micah Parsons does a ton for the Cowboys. The All-Pro pass rusher recently has been used as a chess piece on Dallas’ defense, and has shown improved leadership during a great sophomore campaign, but could he soon be adding recruiter to his résumé?

Just minutes after the final whistle blew in Dallas’ 40-3 romping of the Minnesota Vikings, Parsons took to Twitter in a last-ditch effort to get Odell Beckham Jr. to join America’s Team for their stretch run toward the postseason.

The Pro-Bowl wideout tweeted, “They went krazy today,” following the Dallas win.

That prompted a response from Parsons, who said, “come on then!” as he and the rest of the NFL world continue to wait for OBJ’s decision.

Beckham Jr. has remained unsigned as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, but has stayed in headlines as he prepares for a return to the gridiron. The 30-year-old has been linked to a few teams in recent months, including a pair of AFC contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys, however, alongside the New York Giants, have emerged as the favorites to land Beckham Jr.

Parsons and Jerry Jones have both been on the front lines of OBJ’s recruitment, with the most famous owner in sports making it very clear he wants to add another star to his roster.