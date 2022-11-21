Mike Francesa Suggests Zach Wilson Ultimatum To Jets As QB Struggles

Mike Francesa believes it’s put up or shut up time for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

New York, 6-4, largely has won in spite of Wilson this season. To make matters worse for the Jets, two of his worst performances on the campaign to date came against an evenly matched division opponent. The sophomore quarterback, despite what he says, deserves a good chunk of the blame for both of the Jets’ losses to the New England Patriots between Weeks 8 and 11.

Francesa, a longtime Jets fan and New York radio host, clearly is losing his patience with Wilson, and he believes the organization should have the 2021 first-rounder on a short leash going forward.

“When everybody inside the building and everybody outside the building wonders if they have a QB. That, is when you step up and prove you belong….or you go to the bench,” Francesa tweeted Monday. “Zach Wilson is at that point!”

Robert Saleh didn’t even entertain the possibility of a quarterback change following Sunday’s loss at Gillette Stadium. But if Wilson lays another egg at home Sunday against the defensively inept Chicago Bears, the Jets head coach’s hand might be forced.

New York has backup quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco currently on its active roster. The Jets went 1-2 under the latter to start the season, but he’s since been demoted to third string.