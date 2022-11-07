Mike McCarthy Weighs In On Odell Beckham Jr.-Cowboys Rumors

The rumor mill continues to spin as it relates to NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys.

One day after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Beckham is “firmly on the Cowboys’ radar,” OBJ himself acknowledged Dallas on a list of potential suitors. Beckham, who has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of this week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Given that Beckham likely will want to join a Super Bowl contender and the fact the Cowboys have looked like that through nine weeks of the NFL season, it prompted Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy to be asked about the potential partnership.

“As far as Odell, I think there’s two parts to that question: Number one, we really love our receiver group and I really like the balance of the veterans versus the young guys,” McCarthy told reporters Monday, per the team.

“But in particular to Odell, I’ve always been a huge fan of his,” McCarthy continued. “I know, from Ben McAdoo and Joe Witt, all the guys I’ve worked with between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, everybody has nothing but great things to say about him. Obviously I’ve always been so impressed with his football-playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years. So I think those are conversations for the future, but right now we’re focused on our guys.”

The Cowboys certainly are not alone when it comes to potential suitors for Beckham. Glazer, while offering his “big update” on Beckham’s timeline to return, hinted the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are all in the mix. The Kansas City Chiefs also have been labeled as a “strong contender.”

Whether Beckham lands in Dallas before Week 10 or not, the Cowboys will travel to Green Bay on Sunday for McCarthy’s first game against the Packers since being fired from the helm of the organization.