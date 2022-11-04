Mitchell Miller Addresses ‘Unacceptable’ Past After Bruins Signing

The Boston Bruins have given Mitchell Miller another chance.

The Bruins on Friday announced they had signed Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman, to an entry-level contract. Miller brings with him a controversial history, which he addressed in the team’s official statement regarding the move.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely,” Miller said in the statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others.

“To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others.”

Miller was scheduled to report to the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in Providence and address the media Friday afternoon.