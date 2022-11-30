MLB Free Agency Rumors: This Team Favorite To Sign Trea Turner

There reportedly is a good chance Trea Turner leaves one National League powerhouse for another this Major League Baseball offseason.

Turner, coming off a great season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is one of four elite shortstops available in free agency. The Phillies are expected to sign one of the four, and according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Turner is the most likely candidate to end up in Philadelphia.

“I think right now the Phillies are viewed as the favorites,” Morosi said Wednesday on “Hot Stove.” “There are other teams involved certainly, but the fit for Philadelphia is there. They are in a situation where they just made it to the World Series. They might be one player away from being able to win it all in 2023 and Trea Turner is said by many to have a preference to play for a team that trains in Florida. Of course, he’s a native Floridian, a very close friend of Bryce Harper’s, began his career in the National League East with the Nationals — won a World Series championship there with the Nats. You see what a dynamic talent he is. He’s due to get a long-term deal. He’s probably headed for an average annual value in excess of $30 million a year.”

Morosi reported the Giants also are interested in Turner, but San Francisco most likely won’t be keen on handing out an expensive, long-term contract to a position player until the club receives the Aaron Judge verdict. The reigning NL champions, meanwhile, reportedly have identified Turner as their top priority.

In other shortstop news, the Padres reportedly are drawn to Xander Bogaerts, but San Diego’s interest in the longtime Boston Red Sox star comes with a catch.