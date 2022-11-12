MLB Free Agency Rumors: This Team Looking Into Four Star Shortstops

The Major League Baseball open market doesn’t have a shortage of elite shortstop talent, and one team reportedly is turning over all of the four major stones.

Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner all are free agents and became eligible to sign anywhere of their choice as of Thursday. Each superstar has been attached to a handful of teams in rumors over the past few weeks, but there might only be one club linked to every member of the quartet.

“Sources: #Cubs among most active teams in the shortstop market during early days of free agency,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted Saturday morning. “They’ve been in touch with the agents for Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.”

Chicago needs to make a splash this offseason if it wants to restore its status as one of the best teams in the National League. Locking down one of the league’s best shortstops for years to come would be a good place to start, and any of those aforementioned All-Stars instantly would push the Cubs toward the direction of being a 2023 playoff contender.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman recently mentioned Chicago as a potential landing spot for Bogaerts, but the Cubs will be facing stiff competition — including from the Boston Red Sox — in their effort to sign the two-time World Series champion.