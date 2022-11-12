MLB Insider Thinks This Team ‘Makes Perfect Sense’ For Xander Bogaerts

Are the Dodgers on the verge of plucking an All-Star talent from Boston for the second time in as many years?

Jon Heyman can see it happening.

Los Angeles potentially could be in the mix for Xander Bogaerts, who recently punched his ticket to Major League Baseball free agency by opting out of his current contract with the Red Sox. The Dodgers, like their 2018 World Series opponent, soon could have a glaring vacancy at shortstop, as Trea Turner stands alongside Bogaerts on the open market.

As such, Heyman would not be shocked if Bogaerts takes his talent to Los Angeles. The New York Post MLB insider believes there’s another National League team that makes a lot of sense for the four-time All-Star, too.

“The Dodgers would make perfect sense, as might the Cubs, who seem very interested in adding a big piece and have the flexibility to move young star Nico Hoerner to second base, which becomes a more important position with the new shift ban,” Heyman wrote in a column published Thursday.

Of course, Bogaerts and Turner only are two top-tier shortstops available this offseason. If the latter departs LA, the Dodgers could take a look at Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson to fill the void.