MLB Rumors: This Team Is ‘Prominent Possibility’ For Justin Verlander

The New York Mets soon might have a void to fill in their starting pitching rotation.

And if Jacob deGrom does leave Queens, New York reportedly will consider swinging for the fences for his replacement.

According to the New York Post’s Mike Puma, Justin Verlander is a “prominent possibility” for the Mets if deGrom leaves the organization in Major League Baseball free agency. The superstar right-hander recently helped the Houston Astros win the 2022 World Series and claimed the third American League Cy Young Award of his prolific career.

“Though Verlander will turn 40 during spring training and there could be hesitation to topping the rotation with another older pitcher (Scherzer is 38), the Mets also see the opportunity for a short, potentially high-impact contract that would put the team in position for immediate success,” Puma wrote. “Verlander opted out of a contract with the Astros that would have paid him $25 million next season.”

New York reportedly also views a short-term deal as the preferred route for deGrom. Per Puma, the franchise does not think a four- or five-year deal for the oft-injured 34-year-old righty is a “prudent investment.” That said, deGrom apparently is optimistic about the Mets’ chances of competing for a championship in the years to come and “is happy” playing for New York.

As for Verlander, he reportedly is looking to sign a three-year, $130 million deal, the same contract Max Scherzer inked with the Mets last December. New York has the money to satisfy those wishes, as do the Los Angeles Dodgers, who reportedly are a “realistic” landing spot for Verlander.