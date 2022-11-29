Mo Vaughn Embodied Pre-David Ortiz Red Sox Superstardom

Gracing the right-field façade at Fenway Park are the three greatest left-handed hitters in Boston Red Sox history, an incomparable Hall of Fame trio who only need to be identified by their nicknames: the Splendid Splinter, Yaz and Big Papi.

Yet one often-forgotten slugger of the past accomplished some things Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and David Ortiz, respectively, never did — and, for a generation of Red Sox fans, is just as identifiable by his singular nickname.

Mo Vaughn, the “Hit Dawg,” was as feared in his prime as any other legendary Red Sox masher.

While Vaughn’s list of achievements isn’t as lengthy, at his peak he was as complete a package as there was at the plate. He combined power and average to define 1990s-era Red Sox superstardom in a way only Nomar Garciaparra approached among everyday players.

Vaughn collected three All-Star Game nods and captured the 1995 American League MVP Award in a controversial election over Cleveland Indians left fielder Albert Belle, but a deeper look at the numbers suggests Vaughn might be underrated, if anything, in the context of history. Although Garciaparra won two batting titles and was the darling of an era that still highly valued batting average, Vaughn posted a higher OPS+ over a similar number of years in Boston (eight for Vaughn, nine for Garciaparra).

And then there’s this: In Red Sox history, only seven players have bested 200 hits and 25 home runs in a season while batting at least .300, and of those, only two players have done so in multiple seasons.

The list? Jim Rice and Mo Vaughn.