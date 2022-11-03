Nathan Eovaldi Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Re-Signing Veteran Starter

Nathan Eovaldi joined exclusive company this season when he became the 12th pitcher in Red Sox history to make three consecutive Opening Day starts.

That streak could end in 2023, though, as Eovaldi is set to become a free agent as Boston enters a crucial Major League Baseball offseason in which it must answer several questions related to its starting rotation.

The Red Sox acquired Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays for Jalen Beeks in 2018, and the right-hander wasted no time in endearing himself to the fan base and the organization by playing a vital role in Boston’s World Series run. As such, he was rewarded that winter with a four-year, $68 million contract that at one point looked awful — as Eovaldi battled injuries and ineffectiveness — but ultimately proved a solid investment.

There are several high-profile starters who could pique Boston’s interest in free agency this offseason, including Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw and Carlos Rodón, among others. But Eovaldi is firmly entrenched in the second tier of available arms, likely to draw plenty of interest on the open market — perhaps even from the Red Sox. It wouldn’t be surprising if Boston offers Eovaldi a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer and goes from there.

Let’s examine the case for (and against) the Red Sox re-signing Eovaldi.

2022 stats

20 starts (109 1/3 innings)

6-3, 3.87 ERA

103 strikeouts, 20 walks

4.30 FIP, 1.24 WHIP

The case for re-signing Eovaldi

Stability. Continuity. Familiarity. Whatever you want to call it. The Red Sox really only have three pitchers penciled into their 2023 rotation: Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Four if you count Garrett Whitlock, whose role remains unclear but should receive another opportunity to start. And even that group is littered with question marks, given Sale’s injury issues over the last three years and Bello’s youth. Pivetta probably is the most bankable asset, with the ceiling of a mid-rotation starter but more likely a back-end arm. Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, like Eovaldi, are free agents.