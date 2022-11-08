NBA Broadcaster Picks Pivotal Moment For Kevin Durant Jinx

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stepped to the free throw line Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks with the chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

Durant, who had not missed a free throw since Oct. 26, hit the first of three attempts to cut Brooklyn’s deficit to 96-94 with 5.6 seconds left.

“Well, it’s 62 right now,” play-by-play announcer Mark Followill said on the Bally Sports broadcast, referencing Durant’s streak on 62 consecutive made free throws, after fellow analyst Derek Harper speculated about a Durant miss.

Those who believe in jinxes will not find it hard to believe that Durant then missed the second of three attempts, and given the circumstances, intentionally missed the third and final free throw. Brooklyn somehow recovered the offensive rebound after Durant’s shot sounded off the front rim, but were not able to get a good, game-tying look.

The Mavericks held on for a 96-94 victory, and given how the events unfolded, the organization probably should send a fruit basket to the two broadcasters Tuesday morning for their assist.

“Oh! What did you say?” Followill exclaimed to Harper after Durant’s initial miss. “What did you say, Derek Harper? … From Harp’s lips to God’s ears. With 5.6 seconds left, after 62 straight made throws, Kevin Durant missed.”

Harper added: “Oh, man. Stuff happens, huh.”