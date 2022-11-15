NBA Rumors: How Much Celtics Offered Grant Williams In Extension Talks

Grant Williams has turned into a key player for the Celtics, but it appears Boston may have capped how much they are willing to pay the forward.

The C’s were unable to reach an extension with Williams, who turns 24 on Nov. 30, and the forward will be a restricted free agent next offseason. Williams expressed “disappointment” to not reach a contract extension, but he is not letting it distract him as the Celtics hope to make a return run to the NBA Finals.

But HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto provided insight into the conversations between Williams and Boston on the “HoopsHype Podcast” on Monday. The Celtics reportedly never offered more than $50 million guaranteed over four years. This means it would have been a contract worth $12.5 million a year — Scotto previously reported Williams would have accepted a deal for $14 million annually.

Scotto believed an offer around $18 million annually would be too much for Boston to match in restricted free agency, but anything in the non-taxpayer mid-level exception range would likely be matched by the Celtics.

It makes sense why Williams would reject the deal, knowing he can garner more money with another team. But the difference in what the Celtics are willing to give for the forward shows where they see him. Co-host Yossi Gozlan noted Boston’s offer is similar to that of what PJ Tucker, Maxi Kleber and Larry Nance Jr. received in their recent deals.

Though 12 games, Williams is averaging 9.5 points on 60.9% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from the 3-point line, along with 4.8 rebounds a game.

There reportedly are teams who will be interested in signing Williams as a stretch-five, and it will depend on how much those teams offer that will determine if the fourth-year forward will have a future in Boston or not.