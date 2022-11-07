NBA Rumors: ‘Strong Voices’ Urging Nets Owner To Not Hire Ime Udoka

The Nets believe Ime Udoka can help steer the ship in the right direction for the franchise, but some in Brooklyn are seemingly tired of the drama within the organization.

The Nets reportedly are interested in bringing in the suspended Boston Celtics head coach to replace Steve Nash, who they parted ways with last Tuesday. But, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday “there have been some ‘strong voices’ urging (owner) Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.”

The “turmoil” for the Nets began in the 2022 offseason when Kevin Durant requested for a trade. A deal was never worked out, but the 10-time All-NBA star was keen on reuniting with Udoka, which is what made a trade to Boston viable and why the 45-year-old coach is sought after the Brooklyn job.

Things really escalated with Kyrie Irving, who was suspended for at least five games due to his initial refusal to apologize for sharing an anti-Semitic film. The seven-time All-Star apologized after the suspension and must complete a checklist required by the team to return to game action.

Udoka was issued a season-long suspension by Boston for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer, who he reportedly made unwanted comments toward. The Nets reportedly have vetted the head coach since he was suspended, but the organization will still have a lot to answer for if they hire Udoka.

It’s unknown how much the “strong voices” will affect Tsai’s decision to continue his pursuit of Udoka, but it shows not everyone in Brooklyn is all in on the potential move.