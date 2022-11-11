Nets Owner Joe Tsai Follows Up On Kyrie Irving Situation

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai shared Friday on social media how he met with Kyrie Irving, and hinted all parties are looking to move forward with their relationship.

Irving came under fire earlier this month as he published a link to a film with anti-Semitic ideologies on his social media pages. Irving initially failed to apologize for doing so, and deflected when given the opportunity to confirm he did not have any anti-Semitic beliefs. It prompted the Nets to suspended Irving “at least” five games, Nike to cut ties with the star guard and an extensive amount of controversy and backlash.

Tsai, who previously expressed his displeasure with Irving, followed up on the situation on Twitter.

“Clara (Tsai’s wife) and I met with Kyrie and his family (Thursday),” Tsai wrote. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any other group.

“The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

It’s not yet known what the next steps will be for Irving, who previously was given a series of six items he must complete before returning to the team. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday there is optimism for a resolution “very soon,” but also acknowledged Irving still could miss Brooklyn’s upcoming four-game Western Conference road trip. The fifth game of Irving’s suspension is Saturday.

The Nets return to Brooklyn to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 20.