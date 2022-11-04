Nets Star Kyrie Irving ‘Deeply Sorry,’ Issues Apology On Instagram

Kyrie Irving has issued an apology for promoting an anti-Semitic film on his social media accounts.

The Brooklyn Nets suspended the All-Star guard for “no less than five games,” and it could have been a longer suspension “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

It appears Irving’s statement he posted on Instagram was his way of fulfilling that part of the suspension.

“While doing research on YHWH (Yahweh), I posted a documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” Irving wrote. “I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

Prior to his suspension, Irving had side-stepped an apology in his first media appearance after getting into a heated exchange with a reporter last Saturday. The controversy began when the 30-year-old shared a link to his Twitter and Instagram pages promoting a 2018 film titled, ?Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.? The post caused controversy because the film contains a number of anti-Semitic views and talking points.

Irving initially released a statement Wednesday and after the Nets announced a statement the organization and the seven-time All-Star would pledge $500,000 each to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL announced it would not accept the donation after Irving refused to apologize and denounce anti-Semitism.

The Nets did not have an immediate response after Irving made his statement, but the All-NBA guard will at least be suspended five games.