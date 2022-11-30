New Red Sox Bench Coach Played Hidden Role In Team History

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have a new bench coach in 2023, bringing another aspect to his tenure in Boston full circle.

The Red Sox officially promoted Ramón Vázquez to bench coach Tuesday, taking over for the departing Will Venable — who became the Texas Rangers’ associate manager under Bruce Bochy on Nov. 16. The promotion comes in Vázquez’s sixth season with Boston, where he’s served as a first base coach, base running instructor, interpreter and advanced scout and statistical analyst.

It’s not Vázquez’s first stint with the Red Sox, however. That came in 2005 as a player, a stint that ended at the hands of his future bench boss, Alex Cora.

Vázquez and Cora were traded for one another on July 7, 2005, when the future bench coach was shipped off to Cleveland after just 27 games with Boston. In return, the Red Sox got Cora, who became a steady contributor in Boston over the course of four seasons.

The link between Vázquez and Red Sox history does not stop there. His arrival to Boston came as a part of a trade that sent 2004 World Series hero Dave Roberts to the San Diego Padres

Boston is certainly hoping Vázquez’s promotion will come with more links to World Series winners.