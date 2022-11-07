NFL Analyst Defends Mac Jones As Patriots Offense ‘Regressed’

When it comes to the struggles of the New England Patriots offense, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky isn’t putting much of it, if any, on the shoulders of Mac Jones.

The second-year quarterback has been pedestrian at best in New England’s last two wins, completing a combined 44-of-65 passes (67.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Jones has orchestrated only two-touchdown drives the last two weeks, and the one in a 26-3 win over the Colts on Sunday came at Indianapolis’ 2-yard line following a blocked punt.

But Orlovsky doesn’t see Jones at fault in the Patriots meager offense.

“If anyone tells you it’s Mac Jones’ issue in New England they’re out the freaking minds,” Orlovsky tweeted on Monday. “This offense has completely regressed this player, and it’s awful.”

Orlovsky may have somewhat of a point here as there’s been really nothing impressive about New England’s offense recently outside of Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers, who didn’t have his best game against the Colts.

Jones has been under siege due to a porous offensive line dealing with injuries. Jones has been sacked 10 times in the last two games, a vast difference compared to his first three starts of the season when he was sacked half that amount of times.

And not shocking, but having a first-time offensive play-caller in Matt Patricia, who spent the majority of his time in the NFL coaching defense until this season, hasn’t exactly got the best out of the offense, either.